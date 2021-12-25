How to Watch Camellia Bowl: Georgia State vs. Ball State Live for Free Online on December 25, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, December 25, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST, the Ball State Cardinals face the Georgia State Panthers from Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, AL. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ball State Cardinals vs. Georgia State Panthers

When: Saturday, December 25, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Ball State vs. Georgia State game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Ball State vs. Georgia State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Ball State vs. Georgia State game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ball State vs. Georgia State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Ball State vs. Georgia State game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ball State vs. Georgia State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Ball State vs. Georgia State game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ball State vs. Georgia State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Ball State vs. Georgia State game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ball State vs. Georgia State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Ball State vs. Georgia State game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ball State vs. Georgia State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Ball State vs. Georgia State game.

Can you stream Ball State vs. Georgia State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Ball State vs. Georgia State game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Georgia State vs. Ball State Game Preview: Ball St, Georgia St to play on Christmas in Camellia Bowl

By The Associated Press

Ball State (6-6, Mid-American) vs. Georgia State (7-5, Sun Belt), Dec. 25, 2:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Montgomery, Alabama

TOP PLAYERS

Ball State: WR-KR Justin Hall, 61 catches, 613 yards receiving, five touchdowns; averaging 34.5 yards on 10 kick returns with a 99-yard TD.

Georgia State: RB Tucker Gregg, 899 yards rushing, nine touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Ball State: The Cardinals are playing in consecutive bowl games for just the third time in program history, the last coming in 2012 and 2013.

Georgia State: The Panthers are the only school in the FBS to play four ranked opponents on the road. They went 1-3, losing at North Carolina, Auburn and Louisiana-Lafayette before defeating then-ranked Coastal Carolina 42-40 on Nov. 13.

LAST TIME

Ball State 31, Georgia State 21. (Sept. 2, 2016)

BOWL HISTORY

Ball State: First appearance in the Camellia Bowl, 11th in school history.

Georgia State: First appearance in the Camellia Bowl, third straight bowl game under coach Shawn Elliott.