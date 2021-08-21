How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online Without Cable on August 21, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Atlanta Braves

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (8-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) Orioles: Matt Harvey (6-12, 6.25 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles +173, Braves -205; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves travel to face the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

The Orioles are 17-38 on their home turf. Baltimore has a collective batting average of .236 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with an average of .311.

The Braves have gone 35-27 away from home. Atlanta has slugged .431 this season. Austin Riley leads the club with a .531 slugging percentage, including 49 extra-base hits and 26 home runs.

The Braves won the last meeting 3-0. Max Fried earned his 11th victory and Travis d’Arnaud went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Atlanta. Keegan Akin took his eighth loss for Baltimore.

Live TV Streaming Option