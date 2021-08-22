MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online Without Cable on August 22, 2021: Streaming

On Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Atlanta Braves

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Touki Toussaint (2-2, 4.01 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (5-5, 3.44 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles +140, Braves -161; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Atlanta will square off on Sunday.

The Orioles are 17-39 on their home turf. Baltimore has hit 145 home runs as a team this season. Ryan Mountcastle leads the club with 21, averaging one every 18.4 at-bats.

The Braves are 36-27 in road games. Atlanta is hitting a collective .242 this season, led by Austin Riley with an average of .299.

The Braves won the last meeting 5-4. Drew Smyly notched his ninth victory and Riley went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Matt Harvey took his 13th loss for Baltimore.

