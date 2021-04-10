How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox on April 10, 2021 Live Online: TV Channels/Streaming Options
On Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox
Get $75 Back on AT&T TV
In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available to stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. Since YouTube TV – no longer carries NESN – this and AT&T TV is your only option to stream Red Sox games all season long.
In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is only available with a subscription to AT&T TV — otherwise you will need cable or satellite.
How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV
- Click “” to activate the promotion
- Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
- You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
- After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NESN
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|MASN
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-