How to Watch Orioles vs. Red Sox on April 11, 2021 Live Online: Streaming/TV Options

On Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox

When: Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT

TV: NESN and MASN

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available to stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. Since YouTube TV – no longer carries NESN – this and AT&T TV is your only option to stream Red Sox games all season long.

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is only available with a subscription to AT&T TV — otherwise you will need cable or satellite.

Nick Pivetta will pitch for the Red Sox against Jorge Lopez for the Orioles. The Orioles will try to avoid a sweep by Boston.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.