How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Stream on May 8, 2021: TV Channels/Stream Links

On Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox

When: Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT

TV: NESN and MASN

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Baltimore and Boston will square off on Saturday. Red Sox: Garrett Richards (1-2, 4.40 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) and Orioles: Zac Lowther (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 1 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Orioles are 6-8 against AL East teams. Baltimore has hit 33 home runs as a team this season. Trey Mancini leads the club with six, averaging one every 20.5 at-bats.

The Red Sox are 8-4 against the rest of their division. The Boston offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the MLB. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with an average of .344.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 6-2. Eduardo Rodriguez recorded his fifth victory and Bobby Dalbec went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Boston. Matt Harvey took his second loss for Baltimore.