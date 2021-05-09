MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Red Sox vs. Orioles Live Online on May 9, 2021: TV Options/Streaming
On Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox
In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.
In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.
