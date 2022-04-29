How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Live Online on April 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, April 29, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Hays leads Orioles against the Red Sox following 4-hit performance

Boston Red Sox (8-12, fourth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (6-12, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Rich Hill (0-1, 4.85 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -145, Orioles +124; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Boston Red Sox after Austin Hays had four hits against the Yankees on Thursday.

Baltimore has a 3-3 record at home and a 6-12 record overall. The Orioles are 0-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Boston has gone 3-4 in home games and 8-12 overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .344 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins ranks second on the Orioles with six extra base hits (three doubles, a triple and two home runs). Hays is 12-for-37 with five doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has three home runs, two walks and nine RBI while hitting .277 for the Red Sox. Xander Bogaerts is 17-for-38 with four doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .233 batting average, 3.32 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .220 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: day-to-day (neck), Chris Ellis: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Red Sox: Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)