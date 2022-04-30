How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Game Live Online on April 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Orioles take 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (9-12, fourth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (6-13, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 3.32 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Orioles: Spenser Watkins (0-0, 2.77 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, five strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles head into a matchup against the Boston Red Sox as losers of three games in a row.

Baltimore has a 6-13 record overall and a 3-4 record in home games. The Orioles are 1-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Boston has a 9-12 record overall and a 3-4 record at home. The Red Sox are 3-5 in games decided by one run.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Hays has seven doubles and a home run for the Orioles. Cedric Mullins is 8-for-37 with two doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers has seven doubles and three home runs while hitting .287 for the Red Sox. Christian Arroyo is 5-for-20 with a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .222 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .225 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Alexander Wells: 10-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Red Sox: Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)