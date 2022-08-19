 Skip to Content
How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on August 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, August 19, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NESN≥ $89.99-----
MASN≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NESN and MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Orioles host the Red Sox to start 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (59-60, fifth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (61-57, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (3-4, 4.18 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (9-9, 4.48 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -110, Red Sox -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Boston Red Sox on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Baltimore has a 33-22 record in home games and a 61-57 record overall. The Orioles have gone 45-18 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Boston is 59-60 overall and 30-30 on the road. The Red Sox have gone 27-16 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Friday’s game is the 10th time these teams meet this season. The Orioles hold a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has 11 home runs, 35 walks and 49 RBI while hitting .263 for the Orioles. Jorge Mateo is 11-for-35 with three doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts has 31 doubles and nine home runs for the Red Sox. Tommy Pham is 14-for-46 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Red Sox: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (finger), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (back), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (groin), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

