MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on August 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NESN and MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Orioles play the Red Sox with 1-0 series lead

Boston Red Sox (59-61, fifth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (62-57, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (7-1, 2.44 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-4, 6.38 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -118, Orioles -101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox.

Baltimore is 62-57 overall and 34-22 at home. The Orioles have a 24-15 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Boston is 59-61 overall and 30-31 in road games. The Red Sox rank ninth in the AL with 112 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The Orioles hold a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins ranks sixth on the Orioles with a .265 batting average, and has 28 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 37 walks and 49 RBI. Jorge Mateo is 11-for-37 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 25 home runs, 32 walks and 63 RBI while hitting .296 for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo is 16-for-36 with six doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .267 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .265 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (finger), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Tommy Pham: day-to-day (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (back), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (groin), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

