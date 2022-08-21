 Skip to Content
How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on August 21, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox

In Baltimore, Boston, and Nationally, the annual Little League MLB Classic will air on ESPN, which is available with a a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it with Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NESN and MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Orioles and Red Sox meet, winner secures 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (60-61, fifth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (62-58, fourth in the AL East)

Williamsport, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (9-9, 4.28 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (5-4, 3.58 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -117, Orioles -103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Baltimore has a 62-58 record overall and a 34-23 record at home. The Orioles have a 46-19 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Boston is 31-31 in road games and 60-61 overall. The Red Sox have hit 113 total home runs to rank ninth in the AL.

The matchup Sunday is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Orioles have a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander leads Baltimore with 21 home runs while slugging .452. Adley Rutschman is 10-for-34 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads Boston with 25 home runs while slugging .558. Kike Hernandez is 4-for-17 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .256 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Red Sox: 6-4, .271 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Cedric Mullins: day-to-day (foot), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (finger), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Eric Hosmer: day-to-day (back), Tommy Pham: day-to-day (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (back), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (groin), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

