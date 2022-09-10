 Skip to Content
How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on September 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NESN and MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Red Sox bring road losing streak into matchup against the Orioles

Boston Red Sox (67-72, fifth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (73-65, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 5:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (10-1, 2.58 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (10-9, 4.25 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 123 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox visit the Baltimore Orioles looking to end a four-game road slide.

Baltimore has a 41-28 record at home and a 73-65 record overall. Orioles pitchers have a collective 3.82 ERA, which ranks 10th in MLB play.

Boston has a 67-72 record overall and a 32-38 record in road games. The Red Sox have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .319.

The matchup Saturday is the 14th time these teams meet this season. The Orioles have an 8-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 49 extra base hits (22 doubles and 27 home runs). Ryan Mountcastle is 10-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 37 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs for the Red Sox. Xander Bogaerts is 18-for-37 with five doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .232 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .270 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles: day-to-day (illness), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Franchy Cordero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Xander Bogaerts: day-to-day (back), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (back), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

