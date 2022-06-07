How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on June 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Orioles host the Cubs in first of 2-game series

Chicago Cubs (23-32, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (23-33, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Keegan Thompson (6-0, 1.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-3, 6.82 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -111, Orioles -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Chicago Cubs to start a two-game series.

Baltimore is 23-33 overall and 14-15 in home games. The Orioles have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .296.

Chicago has gone 12-12 in road games and 23-32 overall. The Cubs have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .396.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with nine home runs while slugging .396. Trey Mancini is 13-for-33 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ has 12 doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Cubs. Christopher Morel is 12-for-44 with four doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .218 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Cubs: 4-6, .281 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Joey Krehbiel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spenser Watkins: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (quadricep), David Bote: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Villar: 10-Day IL (mouth), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yan Gomes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)