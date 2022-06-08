MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on June 8, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2. In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Cubs aim to break 3-game slide, take on the Orioles

Chicago Cubs (23-33, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (24-33, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (2-5, 5.32 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (3-4, 4.65 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -135, Orioles +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs are looking to break their three-game slide with a victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore has a 15-15 record at home and a 24-33 record overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .297 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Chicago is 23-33 overall and 12-13 on the road. The Cubs have a 14-7 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Hays has 13 doubles and seven home runs while hitting .287 for the Orioles. Trey Mancini is 13-for-33 with four doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Willson Contreras has a .277 batting average to rank second on the Cubs, and has 10 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs. Christopher Morel is 13-for-43 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .225 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Cubs: 4-6, .290 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Joey Krehbiel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spenser Watkins: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: David Bote: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Villar: 10-Day IL (mouth), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yan Gomes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)