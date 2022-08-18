How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on August 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs
- When: Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT
- TV: Marquee Sports Network and MASN
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.
In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.
Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
