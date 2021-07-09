How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online Without Cable on July 9, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 9, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (6-3, 4.38 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) Orioles: Jorge Lopez (2-11, 6.03 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles +122, White Sox -140; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Chicago will face off on Friday.

The Orioles are 13-27 on their home turf. The Baltimore pitching staff averages 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, .

The White Sox are 20-21 on the road. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .337 this season, led by Yoan Moncada with a mark of .395.

The White Sox won the last meeting 3-1. Lucas Giolito recorded his fifth victory and Billy Hamilton went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Chicago. Dillon Tate registered his third loss for Baltimore.