How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online Without Cable on July 10, 2021: Live Stream

On Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (6-6, 4.20 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 116 strikeouts) Orioles: Thomas Eshelman (0-1, 7.16 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles +176, White Sox -209; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Chicago will play on Saturday.

The Orioles are 13-28 on their home turf. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .301 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .380.

The White Sox are 21-21 on the road. Chicago has slugged .413 this season. Jose Abreu leads the team with a .450 slugging percentage, including 29 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The White Sox won the last meeting 12-1. Dallas Keuchel recorded his seventh victory and Adam Engel went 1-for-5 with a home run and four RBI for Chicago. Jorge Lopez registered his 12th loss for Baltimore.

The White Sox won the last meeting 12-1. Dallas Keuchel recorded his seventh victory and Adam Engel went 1-for-5 with a home run and four RBI for Chicago. Jorge Lopez registered his 12th loss for Baltimore.