MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online Without Cable on July 11, 2021: Streaming

On Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (7-4, 4.14 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 111 strikeouts) Orioles: Spenser Watkins (1-0, 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 2 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles +145, White Sox -167; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Chicago will square off on Sunday.

The Orioles are 13-29 in home games in 2020. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .301 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .378.

The White Sox are 22-21 on the road. Chicago has slugged .415 this season. Jose Abreu leads the team with a .454 slugging percentage, including 30 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The White Sox won the last meeting 8-3. Lucas Giolito earned his seventh victory and Brian Goodwin went 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Chicago. Thomas Eshelman took his second loss for Baltimore.