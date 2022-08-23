 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on August 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $89.99---
MASN≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Orioles take on the White Sox in first of 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (62-60, third in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (63-58, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (12-5, 2.09 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 178 strikeouts); Orioles: Austin Voth (3-1, 4.86 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -148, Orioles +125; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles start a three-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

Baltimore is 35-23 at home and 63-58 overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .307 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Chicago has gone 32-29 in road games and 62-60 overall. The White Sox are 31-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Orioles are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has 11 home runs, 37 walks and 49 RBI while hitting .265 for the Orioles. Jorge Mateo is 14-for-37 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Abreu has 29 doubles and 14 home runs for the White Sox. Josh Harrison is 12-for-37 with a double over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .257 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

White Sox: 6-4, .281 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (finger), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Michael Kopech: day-to-day (hamstring), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (knee), Leury Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.