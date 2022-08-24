MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on August 24, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, MASN2, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Orioles play the White Sox leading series 1-0

Chicago White Sox (62-61, third in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (64-58, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (9-7, 5.34 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Orioles: Spenser Watkins (4-3, 4.04 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -119, Orioles +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Chicago White Sox, leading the series 1-0.

Baltimore is 64-58 overall and 36-23 in home games. Orioles hitters have a collective .393 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the AL.

Chicago has a 32-30 record in road games and a 62-61 record overall. The White Sox have gone 26-46 in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Orioles lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has 28 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs while hitting .265 for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 6-for-36 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 43 extra base hits (29 doubles and 14 home runs). A.J. Pollock is 10-for-41 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .225 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by one run

White Sox: 5-5, .283 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (elbow), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (knee), Leury Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)