MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on August 24, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, MASN2, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox game won’t be available since it is on FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $89.99---
MASN2≥ $89.99------
FS1 (Fox Sports 1)--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago, MASN2, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 24 Top Cable Channels

Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Orioles play the White Sox leading series 1-0

Chicago White Sox (62-61, third in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (64-58, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (9-7, 5.34 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Orioles: Spenser Watkins (4-3, 4.04 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -119, Orioles +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Chicago White Sox, leading the series 1-0.

Baltimore is 64-58 overall and 36-23 in home games. Orioles hitters have a collective .393 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the AL.

Chicago has a 32-30 record in road games and a 62-61 record overall. The White Sox have gone 26-46 in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Orioles lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has 28 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs while hitting .265 for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 6-for-36 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 43 extra base hits (29 doubles and 14 home runs). A.J. Pollock is 10-for-41 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .225 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by one run

White Sox: 5-5, .283 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (elbow), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (knee), Leury Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

