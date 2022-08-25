How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on August 25, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming Options

On Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Orioles and White Sox play in series rubber match

Chicago White Sox (63-61, second in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (64-59, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (3-5, 5.30 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (9-9, 4.61 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 119 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -114, Orioles -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox play on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Baltimore is 36-24 in home games and 64-59 overall. The Orioles have a 45-10 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago is 63-61 overall and 33-30 on the road. The White Sox have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .316.

Thursday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Orioles have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has 29 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 49 RBI for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 8-for-36 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Abreu has 14 home runs, 53 walks and 58 RBI while hitting .311 for the White Sox. Gavin Sheets is 11-for-23 with three doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .219 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

White Sox: 5-5, .274 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (elbow), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (knee), Leury Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)