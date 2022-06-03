How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on June 3, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, June 3, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Cleveland Guardians

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Guardians look to continue win streak, play the Orioles

Cleveland Guardians (22-24, second in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (22-31, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (2-3, 3.35 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (2-3, 4.01 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -135, Orioles +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians seek to continue a three-game win streak with a victory against the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore has a 22-31 record overall and a 13-13 record at home. The Orioles have gone 13-20 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Cleveland has an 11-16 record on the road and a 22-24 record overall. The Guardians have gone 17-1 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Hays has 12 doubles and five home runs for the Orioles. Ramon Urias is 10-for-38 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 11 doubles, four triples and 13 home runs for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 9-for-25 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .244 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by three runs

Guardians: 5-5, .242 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Joey Krehbiel: day-to-day (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spenser Watkins: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)