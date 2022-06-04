MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on June 4, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Cleveland Guardians

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Guardians bring 4-game win streak into matchup with the Orioles

Cleveland Guardians (23-24, second in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (22-32, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (3-4, 2.65 ERA, .86 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Orioles: Tyler Wells (2-4, 3.71 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -130, Orioles +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians seek to build upon a four-game win streak with a victory against the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore has a 22-32 record overall and a 13-14 record in home games. The Orioles have a 15-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cleveland is 12-16 on the road and 23-24 overall. The Guardians have a 21-6 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 19 RBI for the Orioles. Ramon Urias is 9-for-35 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Owen Miller has 13 doubles, four home runs and 24 RBI for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 14-for-38 with four doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .244 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by five runs

Guardians: 6-4, .257 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Joey Krehbiel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spenser Watkins: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)