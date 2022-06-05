How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on June 5, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Cleveland Guardians

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio.

MASN2 and Bally Sports Great Lakes carry Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Guardians games.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Cleveland Guardians.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Live TV Streaming Option

Cleveland Guardians vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Orioles and Guardians meet in series rubber match

Cleveland Guardians (23-25, second in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (23-32, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Zach Plesac (0-0); Orioles: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Guardians meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Baltimore is 23-32 overall and 14-14 at home. The Orioles have a 9-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cleveland has gone 12-17 in road games and 23-25 overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.77 ERA, which ranks eighth in the AL.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Hays has 12 doubles and six home runs for the Orioles. Trey Mancini is 14-for-34 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 12 doubles, four triples and 14 home runs for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 12-for-33 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .245 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by two runs

Guardians: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.18 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Joey Krehbiel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spenser Watkins: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)