How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Baltimore Orioles on TV via Live Stream on June 4, 2021: Starters, Betting Odds, TV

On Friday, June 4, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Cleveland Indians

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Indians games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Jean Carlos Mejia (1-0, .00 ERA, .40 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Orioles: Keegan Akin (0-0, 4.80 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles +101, Indians -118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Shane Bieber. Bieber threw seven innings, giving up two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts against Chicago.

The Orioles are 8-19 on their home turf. Baltimore has slugged .388 this season. Trey Mancini leads the club with a .512 slugging percentage, including 24 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Indians have gone 16-12 away from home. Cleveland has slugged .382 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a .547 slugging percentage, including 27 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

Live TV Streaming Option