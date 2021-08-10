How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online Without Cable on August 10, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Detroit Tigers

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (6-6, 3.57 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Orioles: Keegan Akin (0-5, 7.67 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles -113, Tigers -105; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers head to play the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

The Orioles are 17-34 in home games in 2020. Baltimore has slugged .400 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a .552 slugging percentage, including 52 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Tigers are 22-35 on the road. Detroit is slugging .397 as a unit. Akil Baddoo leads the team with a slugging percentage of .461.

The Tigers won the last meeting 6-2. Erasmo Ramirez earned his first victory and Robbie Grossman went 1-for-2 with a triple and an RBI for Detroit. Spenser Watkins registered his second loss for Baltimore.

Live TV Streaming Option