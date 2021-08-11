 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online Without Cable on August 11, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Detroit Tigers

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (7-10, 4.32 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 121 strikeouts) Orioles: Matt Harvey (6-10, 6.13 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles +100, Tigers -117; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers travel to take on the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

The Orioles are 17-35 in home games in 2020. Baltimore has hit 132 home runs as a team this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with 20, averaging one every 21 at-bats.

The Tigers are 23-35 on the road. Detroit has hit 128 home runs as a team this season. Jonathan Schoop leads them with 18, averaging one every 24 at-bats.

The Tigers won the last meeting 9-4. Kyle Funkhouser notched his sixth victory and Willi Castro went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBI for Detroit. Keegan Akin took his sixth loss for Baltimore.

