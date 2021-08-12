How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online Without Cable on August 12, 2021: Streaming

On Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Detroit Tigers

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (2-5, 6.33 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (5-3, 2.79 ERA, .92 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles -145, Tigers +126; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Schoop and the Tigers will take on the Orioles Thursday.

The Orioles are 17-36 on their home turf. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .301 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .383.

The Tigers are 24-35 on the road. The Detroit offense has compiled a .241 batting average as a team this season, Jonathan Schoop leads the team with a mark of .288.

The Tigers won the last meeting 5-2. Tarik Skubal earned his eighth victory and Miguel Cabrera went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Detroit. Matt Harvey registered his 11th loss for Baltimore.

