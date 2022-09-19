How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on September 19, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, September 19, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Detroit Tigers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and MASN2 + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Orioles start 3-game series against the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (54-91, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (76-69, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (3-10, 5.35 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Orioles: Tyler Wells (7-6, 3.93 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -192, Tigers +161; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Detroit Tigers to open a three-game series.

Baltimore has gone 41-30 at home and 76-69 overall. The Orioles have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .390.

Detroit is 54-91 overall and 25-46 in road games. The Tigers have gone 28-65 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Monday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 27 home runs while slugging .448. Gunnar Henderson is 12-for-34 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Javier Baez leads Detroit with 14 home runs while slugging .394. Eric Haase is 11-for-32 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .223 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .230 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: day-to-day (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Miguel Cabrera: 10-Day IL (biceps), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)