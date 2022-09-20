How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on September 20, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Detroit Tigers

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Orioles host the Tigers on 3-game home slide

Detroit Tigers (55-91, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (76-70, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Joey Wentz (1-2, 4.15 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Orioles: Austin Voth (5-2, 4.36 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -202, Tigers +169; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Detroit Tigers looking to break a three-game home slide.

Baltimore is 76-70 overall and 41-31 in home games. The Orioles have a 50-10 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Detroit is 26-46 in road games and 55-91 overall. The Tigers are 29-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Tigers lead the season series 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has 14 home runs, 44 walks and 55 RBI while hitting .262 for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 11-for-33 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Javier Baez leads the Tigers with 44 extra base hits (26 doubles, four triples and 14 home runs). Eric Haase is 6-for-27 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .205 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .232 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)