MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on September 21, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Detroit Tigers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Candelario leads Tigers against the Orioles after 4-hit outing

Detroit Tigers (56-91, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (76-71, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (2-2, 3.28 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (10-11, 4.70 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -168, Tigers +142; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers take on the Baltimore Orioles after Jeimer Candelario’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Baltimore is 76-71 overall and 41-32 at home. The Orioles have gone 50-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Detroit has gone 27-46 on the road and 56-91 overall. The Tigers have a 42-19 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Tigers have a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander has 27 home runs, 51 walks and 79 RBI while hitting .248 for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 13-for-36 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Harold Castro has 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 41 RBI for the Tigers. Javier Baez is 14-for-36 with two doubles, two triples and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .212 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .217 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)