How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles Stream Live Without Cable on June 21, 2021: TV Channels/Live TV

On Monday, June 21, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi (1-3, 5.68 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Orioles: Keegan Akin (0-2, 5.76 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles +145, Astros -166; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros head to face the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

The Orioles are 12-23 in home games in 2020. Baltimore is averaging 4.0 RBI per game this season. Trey Mancini leads the team with 52 total runs batted in.

The Astros are 17-15 on the road. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .342, good for first in the league. C