How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online Without Cable on June 22, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

On Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Zack Greinke (7-2, 3.75 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) Orioles: Jorge Lopez (2-8, 5.95 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles +168, Astros -196; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Orioles are 12-24 in home games in 2020. Baltimore has slugged .396 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .544.

The Astros are 18-15 in road games. Houston leads the American League in hitting with a .276 batting average, Michael Brantley leads the club with an average of .350.

The Astros won the last meeting 10-2. Jake Odorizzi notched his second victory and Yordan Alvarez went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Houston. Keegan Akin took his third loss for Baltimore.