MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online Without Cable on June 23, 2021: Streaming

On Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (5-3, 3.65 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Orioles: Thomas Eshelman (0-0, 1.93 ERA, .86 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles +170, Astros -200; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Zack Greinke. Greinke threw 7 1/3 innings, giving up one run on five hits with four strikeouts against Baltimore.

The Orioles are 12-25 in home games in 2020. Baltimore is averaging 3.9 RBI per game this season. Trey Mancini leads the team with 52 total runs batted in.

The Astros are 19-15 on the road. Houston has hit 96 home runs this season, seventh in the American League. Jose Altuve leads the club with 16, averaging one every 16 at-bats.

The Astros won the last meeting 3-1. Zack Greinke notched his eighth victory and Myles Straw went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Houston. Jorge Lopez registered his ninth loss for Baltimore.