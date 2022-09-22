How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros Live Online on September 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Astros look for 100th win of season, visit the Orioles

Houston Astros (99-51, first in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (77-71, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (17-3, 1.78 ERA, .83 WHIP, 163 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (3-7, 5.05 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros will try to earn their 100th win this season when they visit the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore has a 42-32 record in home games and a 77-71 record overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .387 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.

Houston is 99-51 overall and 49-28 on the road. Astros hitters have a collective .320 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in the majors.

Thursday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Mountcastle has 26 doubles, 22 home runs and 80 RBI for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 13-for-38 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with a .302 batting average, and has 24 doubles, two triples, 37 home runs, 73 walks and 94 RBI. Jose Altuve is 12-for-33 with a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .221 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Astros: 9-1, .277 batting average, 1.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Jose Altuve: day-to-day (elbow), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)