How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on September 24, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Orioles host the Astros, look to continue home win streak

Houston Astros (99-53, first in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (79-71, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (16-5, 2.52 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 176 strikeouts); Orioles: Mike Baumann (1-3, 4.29 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -179, Orioles +153; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they take on the Houston Astros.

Baltimore has a 44-32 record in home games and a 79-71 record overall. The Orioles have hit 155 total home runs to rank eighth in the AL.

Houston is 99-53 overall and 49-30 in road games. The Astros have a 73-13 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Orioles are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has a .262 batting average to rank sixth on the Orioles, and has 31 doubles, three triples and 14 home runs. Gunnar Henderson is 12-for-40 with two home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 27 doubles, a triple and 29 home runs for the Astros. Yordan Alvarez is 11-for-29 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .239 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Astros: 7-3, .236 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ramon Urias: day-to-day (neck/shoulder), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)