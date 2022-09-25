MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros Live Online on September 25, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Orioles meet the Astros with 2-1 series lead

Houston Astros (100-53, first in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (79-72, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (10-9, 2.77 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 179 strikeouts); Orioles: Austin Voth (5-3, 4.32 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -161, Orioles +136; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Houston Astros with a 2-1 series lead.

Baltimore has gone 44-33 in home games and 79-72 overall. The Orioles are 50-10 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Houston has a 50-30 record on the road and a 100-53 record overall. The Astros have the second-best team ERA in the majors at 2.93.

The matchup Sunday is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Orioles hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander has 23 doubles and 29 home runs for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 10-for-37 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has 24 doubles, two triples and 37 home runs while hitting .303 for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 11-for-27 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .250 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Astros: 7-3, .253 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Jeremy Pena: day-to-day (face ), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)