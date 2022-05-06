How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Live Online on May 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, May 6, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Orioles host the Royals in first of 3-game series

Kansas City Royals (8-15, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (10-15, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Carlos Hernandez (0-1, 6.00 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (2-1, 2.95 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -119, Royals +100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Kansas City Royals on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Baltimore is 10-15 overall and 7-6 at home. The Orioles have a 6-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Kansas City is 8-15 overall and 6-9 in home games. The Royals have gone 3-7 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Hays ranks third on the Orioles with a .286 batting average, and has seven doubles, two home runs, nine walks and nine RBI. Cedric Mullins is 13-for-41 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Salvador Perez leads Kansas City with five home runs while slugging .378. Bobby Witt Jr. is 10-for-34 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .253 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by five runs

Royals: 3-7, .221 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Alexander Wells: 10-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Royals: Carlos Santana: 10-Day IL (ankle), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)