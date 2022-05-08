How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles Doubleheader Live Online on May 8, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Kansas City Royals. The doubleheader is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Orioles take on the Royals in first of 3-game series

Kansas City Royals (8-15, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (10-15, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (0-2, 2.57 ERA, .96 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (2-1, 2.95 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles begin a three-game series at home against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

Baltimore has gone 7-6 at home and 10-15 overall. The Orioles have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .303.

Kansas City has a 6-9 record at home and an 8-15 record overall. The Royals are 1-11 in games when they have allowed a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Hays has seven doubles, two home runs and nine RBI while hitting .286 for the Orioles. Cedric Mullins is 13-for-41 with five doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with five home runs while slugging .378. Edward Olivares is 11-for-29 with three doubles and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .253 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by five runs

Royals: 3-7, .221 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Alexander Wells: 10-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Royals: Carlos Santana: 10-Day IL (ankle), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)