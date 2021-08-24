How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online Without Cable on August 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Dylan Bundy (2-9, 6.05 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Orioles: Spenser Watkins (2-5, 5.63 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles +121, Angels -140; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Los Angeles will square off on Tuesday.

The Orioles are 17-40 in home games in 2020. Baltimore has hit 145 home runs as a team this season. Ryan Mountcastle leads the club with 21, averaging one every 18.5 at-bats.

The Angels have gone 30-34 away from home. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .307, led by Shohei Ohtani with a mark of .352.

The Angels won the last meeting 6-5. Raisel Iglesias earned his sixth victory and Anthony Rendon went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Cole Sulser registered his first loss for Baltimore.

