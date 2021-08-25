MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online Without Cable on August 25, 2021: Streaming

On Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (8-1, 2.79 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) Orioles: TBD

LINE: Orioles +155, Angels -180; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Los Angeles will face off on Wednesday.

The Orioles are 17-41 on their home turf. The Baltimore pitching staff averages 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, .

The Angels have gone 31-34 away from home. Los Angeles’s lineup has 154 home runs this season, Shohei Ohtani leads them with 40 homers.

The Angels won the last meeting 14-8. Junior Guerra earned his fourth victory and Juan Lagares went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Los Angeles. Spenser Watkins took his sixth loss for Baltimore.

