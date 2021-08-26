 Skip to Content
How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online Without Cable on August 26, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jaime Barria (2-2, 5.87 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Orioles: Keegan Akin (0-8, 7.92 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles +116, Angels -135; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Los Angeles will meet on Thursday.

The Orioles are 18-41 in home games in 2020. Baltimore’s lineup has 151 home runs this season, Ryan Mountcastle leads them with 23 homers.

The Angels have gone 31-35 away from home. Los Angeles has slugged .417 this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with a mark of .621.

The Orioles won the last meeting 10-6. Tanner Scott earned his fifth victory and Anthony Santander went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Baltimore. Jake Petricka registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports West≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports West≥ $84.99------
MASN≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels

