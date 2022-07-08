How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on July 8, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 8, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Los Angeles Angels

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Orioles host the Angels on 5-game home win streak

Los Angeles Angels (38-46, fourth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (40-44, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (0-0); Orioles: Tyler Wells (7-4, 3.09 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -151, Angels +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Los Angeles Angels looking to extend a five-game home winning streak.

Baltimore is 22-17 in home games and 40-44 overall. The Orioles have a 26-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles has gone 17-23 on the road and 38-46 overall. The Angels have a 6-13 record in games decided by one run.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Orioles are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Hays has 20 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 45 RBI while hitting .261 for the Orioles. Cedric Mullins is 12-for-36 with six doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Mike Trout has 17 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 48 RBI while hitting .265 for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 10-for-35 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .230 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Angels: 4-6, .178 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (tricep), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)