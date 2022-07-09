MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on July 9, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Los Angeles Angels

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Orioles host the Angels, look to extend home win streak

Los Angeles Angels (38-47, fourth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (41-44, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-3, 3.09 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (2-1, 2.48 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -123, Orioles +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles, on a six-game home winning streak, host the Los Angeles Angels.

Baltimore has a 41-44 record overall and a 23-17 record at home. The Orioles have a 26-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles is 38-47 overall and 17-24 on the road. The Angels have a 22-9 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams play Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Orioles lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini has a .282 batting average to rank fifth on the Orioles, and has 15 doubles, a triple and eight home runs. Cedric Mullins is 12-for-37 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout leads the Angels with a .271 batting average, and has 17 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 38 walks and 51 RBI. Luis Rengifo is 10-for-38 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .225 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by one run

Angels: 3-7, .192 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (tricep), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)