How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on July 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Peacock with a a subscription to Peacock Premium.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Los Angeles Angels

When: Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT

TV: Peacock

Stream: Watch with Subscription to Peacock

In Baltimore, Los Angeles, and nationally the game will be streaming on Peacock Premium as part of their new “MLB Sunday Leadoff.” Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 a month with ads, or $9.99 a month without.

Three-time American League MVP Mike Trout, 2021 AL MVP Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels visit the Baltimore Orioles from Oriole Park at Camden Yards on MLB Sunday Leadoff live this Sunday, July 10 at Noon ET on Peacock.

Play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti will be joined in this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff booth by analysts Mark Gubicza (Angels analyst) and Ben McDonald (Orioles analyst). Benetti will be joined in the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth each week by local analysts from the participating teams.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Baltimore Orioles vs. Los Angeles Angels game won’t be available since it is on Peacock.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Peacock. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Peacock.

Live TV Streaming Option

Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Orioles try to keep home win streak alive, host the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (38-48, fourth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (42-44, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (1-2, 4.30 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Orioles: Austin Voth (0-1, 7.20 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -113, Orioles -106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles will try to keep a seven-game home win streak going when they play the Los Angeles Angels.

Baltimore has a 24-17 record at home and a 42-44 record overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .380 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.

Los Angeles has gone 17-25 in road games and 38-48 overall. The Angels have a 26-16 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Orioles have a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander has eight doubles, 15 home runs and 42 RBI for the Orioles. Rougned Odor is 8-for-33 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 15 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 11-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .237 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Angels: 2-8, .180 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (tricep), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)