How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online Without Cable on July 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Miami Marlins

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Miami Marlins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (5-9, 3.16 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) Orioles: Spenser Watkins (2-0, 1.65 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles +110, Marlins -128; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Adam Duvall and the Marlins will take on the Orioles Tuesday.

The Orioles are 16-30 in home games in 2020. Baltimore’s lineup has 111 home runs this season, Trey Mancini leads the club with 18 homers.

The Marlins are 19-34 on the road. Miami has hit 98 home runs as a team this season. Adam Duvall leads them with 22, averaging one every 13.9 at-bats.

The Marlins won the last meeting 3-0. Trevor Rogers earned his second victory and Jesus Aguilar went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Miami. Bruce Zimmermann registered his second loss for Baltimore.

Live TV Streaming Option