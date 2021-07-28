How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Miami Marlins Live Online Without Cable on July 28, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Miami Marlins

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Miami Marlins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jordan Holloway (2-3, 3.21 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Orioles: Jorge Lopez (2-12, 5.84 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles -132, Marlins +110; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Miami will square off on Wednesday.

The Orioles are 16-31 on their home turf. The Baltimore pitching staff averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, .

The Marlins have gone 20-34 away from home. Miami has a collective .234 this season, led by Starling Marte with an average of .300.

The Marlins won the last meeting 7-3. Sandy Alcantara earned his sixth victory and Sandy Leon went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Miami. Spenser Watkins took his first loss for Baltimore.

Live TV Streaming Option