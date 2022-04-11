How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Live Online on April 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, April 11, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Orioles aim to break skid in matchup with the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (1-2) vs. Baltimore Orioles (0-3)

Baltimore; Monday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (0-0); Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -154, Orioles +131; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles head into a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers as losers of three in a row.

Baltimore went 52-110 overall and 27-54 in home games last season. The Orioles scored 4.1 runs per game while giving up 5.9 last season.

Milwaukee had a 95-67 record overall and a 50-31 record on the road last season. The Brewers slugged .396 with a .713 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Orioles: None listed.

Brewers: Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)