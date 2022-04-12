 Skip to Content
How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Live Online on April 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialFree TrialFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Wisconsin≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Wisconsin≥ $89.99------
MASN2≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and MASN2 + 35 Top Cable Channels

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Orioles play the Brewers with 1-0 series lead

Milwaukee Brewers (1-3) vs. Baltimore Orioles (1-3)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (0-0); Orioles: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -169, Orioles +146; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Baltimore went 52-110 overall and 27-54 in home games last season. The Orioles pitching staff had a collective 5.84 ERA last season while averaging 7.9 strikeouts and 3.6 walks per nine innings.

Milwaukee had a 95-67 record overall and a 50-31 record on the road last season. The Brewers pitching staff averaged 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 3.8 runs per game in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Orioles: Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Brewers: Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

